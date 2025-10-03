Tomorrow the new two-masted ro-ro ship Neoliner Origin will arrive in Livorno

Tomorrow the Neoliner will arrive in the port of Livorno
Origin
, the new two-masted ro-ro ship, 136 meters long and
powered mainly by the wind, the construction of which took place
completed in the Turkish shipyard RMK Marine from which it set sail on the 29th
September to reach the port of Labronico and Sunday
that of Bastia, and then sail to the port of Saint-Nazaire
which is the final destination. Designed for transport
sustainable maritime propulsion thanks to wind propulsion, the
ship will operate on a transatlantic route between Saint-Nazaire and
Baltimore with monthly frequency and intermediate stops in Saint-Pierre
and Miquelon. The first commercial crossing to the United States is
scheduled for 16 October.
The two masts of the ship, which was developed by the
French Neoline Armateur with the support of institutions, associations and
companies including the Corsica Sardinia shipping company
Ferries, are equipped with 3,000 square meters of rigid sails with
automatic control. The ro-ro will sail at a speed
commercial of 11 knots, combining energy savings - as
It is expected to save up to 80% of
fuel compared to a traditional ship of the same size
- and optimization of transport times. The new cargo ship
will be able to transport 1,200 linear metres of rolling stock (400 cars or
265 containers), representing up to 5,300 tons of goods.
Commenting on Corsica Sardinia Ferries' participation in the
project, the president of the shipping company, Pierre
Mattei, underlined that, "as a shipowning company
responsible, we have a duty to support the transition
by supporting these forward-looking solutions, which are true
and its own laboratories for the propulsion of maritime transport of the
future".