In the Netherlands, a self-driving boat has been allowed to sail outside a demarcated area
The trial took place in the port of Rotterdam
Rotterdam
October 8, 2025
For the first time in the Netherlands, a self-driving boat is
has been allowed to sail outside of a test area
Bounded. The unmanned unit completed with
successful navigation test in the Maasvlakte 2 area of the port of
Rotterdam. The surface boat of the Dutch Demcon
Unmanned Systems, used to measure the depth of
ports, rivers, canals and locks, has sailed independently in the Prinses
Margriethaven under the supervision of a boat with
Port Authority crew.
The experimentation took place as part of the
renewal of the Port Authority of Rotterdam's fleet.
"During the fleet renewal process - explained
the captain of the port, René de Vries - we are evaluating
different options that will help us to carry out our work even better.
tasks in the port of Rotterdam. Unmanned boats
could complement our current surface vessels.
Autonomous navigation has not yet been implemented on
Dutch waterways. It is encouraging that we can
now accept these initiatives thanks to an exemption from the
Inland Navigation Police Regulations».
