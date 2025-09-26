Fischer & Rechsteiner and Gimax International acquire the Freight Forwarding business unit of BCUBE

The freight forwarding companies Fischer & Rechsteiner and
Gimax International have signed a binding agreement for
the acquisition of the company's Freight Forwarding business unit
BBU logistics. In particular, the transaction provides for the
transfer of activities related to the "Project
Cargo" and the "Rest of the World" to Fischer &
Rechsteiner, which opens a new subsidiary through this acquisition
in Genoa, while the part dedicated to business with the "Countries
of Latin America" was sold to Gimax
International. The latter was set up ad hoc by
Piero Lazzeri, managing director of the FFW branch at BCUBE and already
previous partner of the historic Gimax, subsequently acquired
by the same BCUBE group.
Gimax International will operate as a preferred partner of
BCUBE in the freight forwarding sector, as part of a partnership
formalised between the parties and based on
shared objectives of growth, quality and continuity.
Following the sale, Fischer & Rechsteiner and Gimax
International will take over the entire management of the former
BCUBE, ensuring full business continuity and
commercial. Relations with customers and with the network of agents
will continue without any interruption, thanks to the support of
of the same professional resources already active in the sector.
Fischer & Rechsteiner was supported by Broletto
Corporate Advisory for financial advice. The legal aspects
were curated by McDermott Will & Emery, while the
financial due diligence activities were carried out by
Nexia Audit. BCUBE has availed itself of the legal advice of
Golden Share Advisor & Partners.