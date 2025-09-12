The Charthage ferry was subjected to administrative detention in the port of Genoa

The Coast Guard, as part of the activities of
control of the expected navigation safety requirements
from the activity of Port State Control, ordered the detention
Carthage
ferry company
Tunisian Navigation Company Tunisienne de Navigation (CTN) which
has been used for years on the Genoa-Tunis line. The ship, of the
gross tonnage of 31 thousand tons and built in 1998, it is
was subjected to an "extended" visit in the port of Genoa
conducted by a specialized team of the Coast Guard and planned
by Legislative Decree 37/2020, legislation governing the
regular inspections of ro-ro passenger ships in order to
verify compliance with European safety standards.
The inspection of the ship, which at the time was carrying about 150
passengers and as many rolling stock, affected all the
On-board areas: from the helm station to the engine room, passing through
for crew quarters and exterior decks. During the
A fire drill was also carried out
to assess the level of preparation of the staff.
The Coast Guard announced that at the end of the checks
numerous deficiencies have emerged, some of which are classified as
as serious, which led to the immediate detention of the ship. In
in particular, the critical issues concerned the maintenance and
the correct functioning of the devices designed to avoid
possibility of flooding, safety systems
fire prevention and monitoring and control of the equipment in the room
hardware.
Carthage will only be able to resume navigation
after correcting all the anomalies found and overcoming a
new release inspection by the PSC team and only after
an additional audit of the company's management system
requested by the flag administration.
On the occasion of the detention of the Tunisian ferry, Admiral
Antonio Ranieri, commander of the port of Genoa and director
maritime of Liguria, underlined the importance of controls
inspections on board the ships that ply the Genoese spring: «the
inspection activities, such as the one carried out in recent days -
highlighted - are conducted by highly qualified personnel,
formed through a national and international path of great
commitment. This specialization guarantees professionalism and
Strict application of the rules to ensure transport
safe seafarers, environmental protection and living conditions
on board".