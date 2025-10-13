In the third quarter, cargo traffic in Russian ports grew by +4%

The Association of Russian Commercial Ports has announced that in the
First nine months of 2025, national ports of call
handled a traffic of 653.4 million tons of goods, with
a decrease of -2.3% on the same period last year. The
reduction in volumes was generated by the decline in activity
recorded in the first half of the year, while in the third half of the year
quarter of 2025, with a total of over 228 million
of tons, marked an increase of about +4% on the
corresponding period of 2024.
The quarterly growth was produced by both the increase in
of the volumes of dry goods and liquid goods. The first are
amounted to 118 million tonnes (+5%), of which 55 million tonnes
tons of coal (+15%), 13 million tons of goods in
containers (-2%), 16 million tons of cereals (-21%), 12
million tonnes of mineral fertilisers (+8%), five tonnes of
million tonnes of ferrous metals (+23%), five million tonnes of
tons of minerals (+37%) and two million tons of
rolling stock (0%). Liquid bulk cargo rose +4% to 110 million
tonnes, of which 71 million tonnes of crude oil
(+11%), 30 million tons of petroleum products (-8%),
seven million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (-8%) and
over one million tons of food product (0%).
In the third quarter of this year, export traffic was
amounted to 178 million tons (+4%), that of imports
10 million tons (-7%), transit traffic at 20 million
of tonnes (+26%) and cabotage traffic to 21 million tonnes
tons (+1%).
The largest quarterly traffic volume was
from the Russian ports of the Black Sea basin-Sea of Azov with
70 million tonnes (-8%), followed by port traffic in the
Baltic Sea with 68 million tons (+3%), from ports
of the Far East with 67 million tons (+13%), from ports
of the Arctic basin with 21 million tons (-5%) and from ports
with less than three million tons (+44%).