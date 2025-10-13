The US threatens retaliation against states that vote in favor of the approval of the Net-Zero Framework

The Net-Zero Framework, the draft regulation for the
decarbonizing shipping that was approved last year
April by the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC)
of the International Maritime Organization
(
of the 11th
April
2025), a bill that met with unanimous
support from key international representations
maritime industry and which will be examined during the
extraordinary session of the MEPC to be held from tomorrow to
next Friday in London, sees firm opposition
of the U.S. government administration. How long has it been
Donald Trump returned to occupy the office of president of the United States
reiterated its firm no to the draft regulation
(
of 9
April
and 13
August
2025).
In the run-up to the MECP meeting that is expected to
the approval of the regulation, the announcement of the vote against the
USA was reaffirmed on Friday in a statement
joint letter of the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State
to Energy. Chris Wright, and the Secretary of Transport, Sean
Duffy, with the unequivocal title: "Intervening to defend
America from the first global tax on carbon emissions
of the United Nations - the Net-Zero Framework of the International
Maritime Organization.
"President Trump - reiterated Rubio, Wright and
Duffy - made it clear that the United States will not accept any
international environmental agreement that unduly burdens or
unfairly on the United States or harms the interests of the people
American. Next week, IMO members will vote
on the adoption of the so-called NZF, aimed at reducing emissions
global carbon dioxide emissions of the international maritime sector.
This will be the first time that a
United Nations imposes a global tax on carbon emissions on
Worldwide. The Administration unequivocally rejects
this proposal to the IMO and will not tolerate any
initiative that increases costs for our citizens, suppliers
shipping companies and their customers, or for
tourists. The economic impact of this measure could be
disastrous, with some estimates predicting an increase in the costs of
Global shipping up to 10% or more. We ask you to join
to us in rejecting the adoption of the NZF at the October meeting
and to work together for our economic and economic security.
collective energy system".
As usual for the Trump administration, with the statement,
as well as urging the other states to oppose the project
of the regulation, it threatens to retaliate against those
countries that will support the adoption of the Regulation, a measure that is
denounced as a "neocolonial export of
global climate change led by Europe". Especially
Rubio, Wright and Duffy have announced that several
actions starting from the conduct of "investigations and the examination of
potential rules to tackle anti-competitive practices in
flagged countries and the potential blocking of access to
to US ports to ships registered in those countries',
by the imposition of "visa restrictions, including an increase in
of fees and processing procedures, requirements
mandatory new interviews and/or revisions of visa quotas
C-1/D for seafaring crew members' and
the imposition of 'trade sanctions resulting from
U.S. government contracts, including those for new ships
Commercial, terminals and natural gas infrastructure
liquefied vessels, and/or other financial penalties on ships flying
flag of nations in favor of the NZF". In addition, it threatens
to "impose additional port fees on ships owned,
managed or flying the flag of countries that support the framework"
and, "among other measures under consideration, to assess sanctions against
officials sponsoring climate policies promoted by
activists that would burden American consumers".
"Our fellow members of the IMO - it is
the final intimidation of Rubio, Wright and Duffy - should be
warned".