Shipping is still far from the goal of 5-10% of the fuel used coming from scalable sources with zero emissions by 2030
The need to introduce incentives was underlined
Copenaghen
September 16, 2025
The shipping sector is still far from the
achieve the climate target of having at least 5-10% of the
Fuel used in international maritime transport
from scalable sources with zero emissions by 2030. The
highlights the fourth annual report "Progress towards
Shipping's 2030 Breakthrough - 2025 Edition", published today
and implemented by the UCL Energy Institute, the Getting to Zero
Coalition of the Global Maritime Forum's and Climate High-Level
Champions, which notes that, despite technological advances
weak signals on the demand side and stagnation
risk delaying the transition and having a
negative impact on future supply.
Referring to the agreement of the International Maritime Organization
(IMO) on the Net Zero Framework reached in April
(
of the 11th
April 2025), the report notes that the crucial details of the
regulatory framework for the decarbonisation of shipping, including
the incentives that the IMO intends to program to support the first
operators that will use scalable zero-emission fuels, are
subject to further negotiations before the entry into force of the
framework in 2027 and that these negotiations, as well as the time
necessary for the sector to understand the implications and react,
determine if there is still a realistic path to use
zero- or nearly zero-emission fuels that represent from the
5% to 10% of total fuels used by maritime transport
by 2030.
The document explains that, in order for this objective to be
To be achieved, action is needed on three fronts:
support a robust IMO incentive mechanism that
ensure clear priority for zero-scale fuels
Emissions; raise awareness of the growing risks to which
ships that do not use these fuels are on display, both as far as
it concerns individual shipowners and the industry as a whole;
help national actors and sub-global policies to bridge the gaps
gaps that the IMO's Net Zero Framework may not address.
Jesse Fahnestock, Director of Decarbonization at Global
Maritime Forum, noted that if the agreement on the Net Zero Framework
was an important milestone in the
multilateral diplomacy, however, we are not yet witnessing the
level of momentum that the industry needs and noted that
if the IMO were to develop guidelines providing incentives for
First operators to adopt scalable, zero-emission fuels
emissions, would contribute significantly to the alignment of
demand, supply and financing and the achievement of the objectives
of 2030.
The report notes that, however, the trend in demand
of the sector paints a less optimistic picture. A substantial
part of the ships ordered and in delivery - he explains - are not
suitable for the use of scalable, zero-emission fuels, which
the pressure on retrofitting and
capacity of construction sites, increasing the risk of
tangible fixed assets. In particular, the current projections
indicate that only about a third of the demand needed for
Achieving the 5% target will be achieved by
2030, unless the industry increases orders for ships eligible for
Scalable zero-emission fuels. This deficiency amounts to approximately
nine million tonnes of fuel oil equivalent, i.e.
400 large container ships capable of operating with
Scalable zero-emission fuels.
The document specifies that if the 5% target is not
achieved could jeopardise the entire objective of
net zero emissions from the shipping sector by 2050, and
stresses that, as global maritime transport is responsible for
of about 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, more than
those issued by Germany, is therefore a crucial sector to be
decarbonize. It also points out that, given that global trade
is expected to quadruple by 2050, with no action taken
Urgently, emissions will skyrocket.
