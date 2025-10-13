Confitarma, the Senate gives the green light to the simplification rules for the maritime transport sector

The Italian Confederation of Shipowners (Confitarma) has expressed
full satisfaction with the Senate's green light to the bill
Simplifications, which now goes to the Chamber of Deputies.
The shipowners' association recalled that within the
provision are envisaged important simplification measures for
maritime transport sector such as the amendment of Article
328 and the repeal of article 329 of the Navigation Code,
both - explained Confitarma - aimed at making the
simplification of enlistment procedures in Italy introduced
during the Covid emergency, the amendment of Article 331 of the Code
of Navigation to simplify and digitize the procedures of
enlistment of the commander and the extension of the possibilities
of application of the exemption from the embarkation and disembarkation notation
provided for by Article 172-bis of the Navigation Code.
It should also be noted - Confitarma pointed out again - the
a provision that entrusts to a decree of the President of the
Repubblica, prepared by the Minister of Health, in agreement with
the Delegated Political Authority on Sea Policies
and the Ministries of Infrastructure and Transport, Economy and
of Finance and Public Administration, the reorganization of the
Regulation of the health service on board merchant ships
national legislation, aimed at finally overcoming the old regulation on the
maritime health dating back to 1895.
Confitarma concluded by hoping for a rapid approval also
in the Chamber, given the urgency of simplifying procedures that affect
concretely on the operations of companies and on the
competitiveness of national armaments.