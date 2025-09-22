In the first half of 2025, cruise traffic in Italian ports grew by +6%

"In line with the forecasts at the beginning of the year, the first
semester 2025 closed, at the national level, with a
growth of 6% in passengers handled (5.8 million) and 10%
of ship berths (2000)'. This was announced by the president
Answers Tourism, Francesco di Cesare, referring to traffic
cruise industry in the first half of this year by the
Italian ports, announcing the twelfth edition of Italian Cruise
Day, the traveling forum for the cruise sector that will be held
on October 24 in Catania and which is organized by the company
this year in partnership with the Port System Authority
of the Eastern Sicilian Sea.
He emphasized that "over the years, the growth of the sector has not
has practically never stopped, confirming the centrality
of this segment in the Italian tourism macro-industry",
di Cesare recalled that, over the years, the first half of the year has weighed heavily on the
less than a second in contributing to the total traffic that is recorded
then at the end of the year.
In view of the event on 24 October, the president of the Port Authority of the
Eastern Sicilian Sea, Francesco Di Sarcina, pointed out that
The port system managed by the Authority "has an important
cruise sector, which includes the ports of Catania, Syracuse and
Pozzallo and represents a well-integrated system and a reality
important in the heart of the Mediterranean where sustainability,
Innovation and collaboration are the cornerstones of our commitment."