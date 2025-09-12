The debut of Disney Cruise Line's largest ship has been postponed by three months

The Disney Adventure
, the eighth cruise ship of the
Disney Cruise Line fleet, will enter service on
next March 10 instead of December 15 as initially
due to delays in the construction of the unit.
The ship, which with its over 200 thousand gross tonnage
It will be the largest in the company's fleet
is currently being completed in 2014.
German shipyard Meyer Wismar which in 2023 entered
under the management of the Meyer Werft shipbuilding group after the
bankruptcy of the German shipbuilding company MV Werften
(
of the 11th
January
2022 and 2
August
2023). The ship had been ordered to MV Werften by his
Chinese parent company Genting Hong Kong, which also went bankrupt
(
of 19
January
2022), which would have placed it in the fleet with the name
Global Dream
allocating it to its company Dream Cruises and
was later bought by Disney Cruise Line
(
of the 12th
September
2018, 13
September
and 17
November
2022).
The U.S. company informed customers that they had
booked the first Disney Cruises cruises from
carried out from the port of Singapore to the end of this year
delay of the works and the consequent need for
Cancel the first cruises. These customers were
offered boarding on the maiden voyage scheduled for March 10
2026 with the application of a 50% discount on the price of the
cruise or full compensation of the amount already paid
to the company and a 50% discount on a future cruise.