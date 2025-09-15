The World Shipping Council presents the Cargo Safety Program to prevent ship fires

The World Shipping Council (WSC), the association that represents
the world's leading shipping companies in the
container, today presented its "Cargo Safety
Program", an initiative that aims to facilitate
the identification of incorrectly declared dangerous goods, or
undeclared that are being taken on board ships in order to prevent
ship fires, protect crews, ships, cargo of
customers and the marine environment. The program combines the screening of the
AI-based cargo with the usual standards
common inspection procedures to identify maritime consignments to
high risk before they are loaded onto ships.
In particular, the programme focuses on a
technology-based digital cargo screening tool
the non-profit organization National Cargo Bureau (NCB) which
Analyze millions of bookings in real time using research
for keywords, business pattern recognition and algorithms
AI-powered solutions to identify potential
Risks. Notices are reviewed by ocean carriers and, if
verified through physical inspections. The program
It also establishes common inspection standards for verification
and an incident feedback loop to ensure that
that lessons learned from real cases strengthen prevention.
The program will continue to evolve, with updates
of its technology and standards to address
new and emerging risks.
The World Shipping Council has announced that to date they have joined
to the new maritime carrier program which represent over 70%
of the world's hold capacity in terms of containers to be
20'. «Collaborating and using the best tools
available - underlined Joe Kramek, president and CEO of the WSC -
We can identify risks early, act quickly and
prevent accidents before they happen. The Cargo Safety Program
represents a powerful new layer of protection, but it does not
replaces the essential obligation on the part of freight forwarders
to accurately declare dangerous goods. This is the
starting point for safety and is required by law
international competition".