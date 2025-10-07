Federlogistica invites you to accept and apply the rule on waiting times for heavy vehicles

Federlogistica-Conftrasporto invites all its members and
operators in the logistics sector to accept and apply
the rule on waiting times for heavy vehicles in full
recognizing their mandatory nature, to review contracts
transport to adapt them to the new regulatory parameters and to reduce
and effectively optimize loading and unloading times in your
Factories and operational hubs.
The national president of Federlogistica, Davide Falteri,
explained that the amendments introduced by Law No. 105 of 18
July 2025 of conversion into law of Decree-Law No. 73 of 21
May 2025 "represent an essential protection for the
regularity, occupational safety and sustainability
of road haulage companies. Too often - he has
Falteri noted - the carriers were forced to accept
extreme operating conditions and waiting times incompatible with a
efficient and competitive system. The law finally imposes a
principle of fairness and responsibility throughout the
supply chain".
Federlogistica recalled that Law 105/2025 amends
Article 6-bis of Legislative Decree 286/2005 as regards
concerns the regulation of waiting and loading/unloading times and that
Paragraph 1 regulates the deductible relating to waiting times
before loading or unloading begins. The period
starts from the moment of arrival of the vehicle and ends with the start
of operations. If the wait exceeds 90 minutes, the
carrier is imperatively entitled to compensation of €100/hour or
fraction, to be attributed to the person responsible for the delay. The
paragraph 3, on the other hand, regulates compensation for exceeding the time
of material execution of the loading/unloading operations indicated
in the written contract of carriage signed between the parties. Also
in this case, the carrier has a mandatory right to compensation of
100 €/hour or fraction.