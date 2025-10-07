One of the two seafarers injured on the ship attacked in the Gulf of Aden has died

One of the ship's two injured seafarers has died
Minervagracht
of the Dutch company Spliethoff
, which
was attacked on 29 September in the Gulf of Aden and
was hit by a bomb that caused extensive damage
to General Cargo on which a fire broke out
(
of 29
September
2025). The 19 crew members had been
evacuated by helicopter and transported to nearby ships where the two
The wounded had received first medical attention. Yesterday Spliethoff
announced that unfortunately one of the two died in hospital in
serious injuries sustained during the attack, while the
second is still undergoing medical treatment in Djibouti and his
conditions are stable. The company expects that the second
Injured seafarer will be able to return home by the end of the
of the week.
Expressing deep sorrow on learning of the death of
a member of the crew of the Minervagracht, today the
Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization,
Arsenio Dominguez, expressed a firm condemnation for any kind
of attack against ships, regardless of their motivation
or cause. "These deplorable attacks in the Red Sea -
denounced - violate international law and freedom
navigation. Innocent seafarers and local populations are the
main victims of these attacks and the pollution they
Cause. Constructive dialogue is the solution to solve
the current geopolitical crises involving seafarers and the
international maritime transport'.