Germany's Helsing buys Blue Ocean Monitoring

The German company Helsing, a company active in the field of
technologies for the defence sector, has entered into an agreement to
acquire the Australian Blue Ocean Monitoring Ltd. which is
specialized in the construction of submarine units
autonomous driving. In a note, Helsing and Blue Ocean highlighted
which together will accelerate "the development and production of
mass of autonomous platforms for the protection of operational theatres
submarines, giving democratic allies an advantage
technology in the maritime sector, building together in
Europe and Australia sovereign capabilities to defend us,
especially in the North Atlantic and the partners' maritime regions
of Aukus (Australia, United Kingdom and USA, ed
.)".
It was also pointed out that the acquisition of Blue Ocean
will further accelerate the Helsing programmes related to
to autonomous systems based on artificial intelligence.