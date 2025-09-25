Eni completes the sale of 30% of the Baleine project in the Ivory Coast to Vitol

The Italian energy company Eni has completed the
sale to the Dutch Vitol of a 30% stake in the
Baleine project, which is the main offshore development in
Ivory Coast and is held by Eni (47.25%), Vitol (30%) and
Petroci (22.75%). Eni specified that the transaction is in
in line with its strategy aimed at optimising
upstream activity, which plans to bring forward the
Enhancement of exploration discoveries through the reduction of
of the shareholdings in them (the so-called dual model)
exploration).
The giant Baleine field was discovered in 2021,
20 years after the last commercial discovery in the country, and the
production started in 2023. With a production
Phase 1 and 2 total oil intake of more than 62,000 barrels of oil and more
of 75 million cubic feet of gas per day, set to rise
up to 150,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet per
day with the start of Phase 3, the Baleine project represents a
a fundamental pillar to meet domestic energy demand.