The Netherlands has referred to the Court of Justice of the EU the question of whether to entrust seafarers or dockers with lashing operations on smaller container ships
Crumlin: "The ITF will continue to fight vigorously and persistently for a clause agreed and negotiated with the employers."
L'Aia/Londra
September 30, 2025
Today, the Dutch Court of Appeal issued a judgment in a
Lawsuit between a Manning agency and several trade unions concerning
the use of port workers for the lashing of containers
on smaller containerships, deciding to submit
to the Court of Justice of the European Union a series of issues
concerning a clause that assigns workers
ports, as for larger container ships, the obligation
of lashing operations even on the most
(short haul/feeder) that have so far been used in Dutch ports
carried out by the crew of ships which generally receive a
specific additional compensation for this activity.
The case sees the Cypriot Marlow Navigation Co. and the
its Dutch subsidiary Marlow Navigation Netherlands against the
International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) trade unions,
Nautilus International and Federatie Nederlandse Vakbeweging, Le
Trade unions demand compliance with the New Clause
of Port Workers, agreed in the context of a discussion between
the ITF International Trade Union and the International Maritime
Employers' Council (IMEC), the international employers' organization
of the maritime industry, which establishes that seafarers and
other persons on board a ship may not carry out
if associated dock workers are available
an affiliate of the ITF. In case of unavailability of these
port workers, the crew may carry out such work,
but only on a voluntary basis and by prior agreement with the ITF affiliate. The
clause (Non-Seafarers' Work Clause - NSWC) is included in a
international framework collective bargaining agreement for
(IBF Framework Agreement) and in agreements based on it,
including special agreements concluded per ship.
The Court of Appeal in The Hague took note of the fact that the charterers of the
smaller container ships would like this practice to be
continued, in part to avoid long waiting times and delays
in the terminals, but also because they believe that the crew
can perform lashing correctly and safely and, last but not least,
no less important, because the remuneration paid
to the crew is generally lower than the cost of the
port workers. The unions, on the other hand, demand compliance with the
clause by the Seafarers' Recruitment Agency, that,
As such, it provides crews for the most
Small. On the part of the manning agency, it is argued, in
particular, that the clause would be contrary to the right
of the European Union and, specifically, with the free movement of the European Union,
and competition law and it is argued that their
interests would be harmed if seafarers were no longer
allowed to carry out lashing operations on ships since
This would make the services they offer less attractive.
By judgment of 6 July 2022, the District Court of
Rotterdam had established the validity of the clause and had
ordered the Manning agency to comply with it and to reimburse the
legal costs incurred by trade unions. With today's judgment, the
Court of Appeal submits several
questions referred for a preliminary ruling which mainly concern the way in which
European economic freedoms (in particular the free
movement of services, which is hampered by the effect of the clause) and
social rights (agreements between the social partners in the context of a
collective agreement) are considered with respect to the right
of the EU. Consequently, at the time the judgment of the Court of Justice of
Rotterdam confirming the validity of the NSWC remains valid.
Recalling that the purpose of the NSWC is to safeguard the
seafarers' working and rest hours, ensuring that workers
carry out tasks such as lashing, the ITF and trade unions
affiliates have announced that they will defend the NSWC before the
Court of Justice of the EU. "We remain steadfast in defending
NSWC - explained the ITF President and President of the
Dockers Section of the International Union, Paddy Crumlin,
commenting on the judgment of the Court of Appeal - because the
safety and rest hours of seafarers are non-negotiable.
Therefore, the ITF will continue to fight vigorously and
perseverance for a clause agreed and negotiated with employers
work, which is central and fundamental for health,
safety and protection of both seafarers and workers
involved".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher