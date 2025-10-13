Matteo Caiti appointed country manager for Italy of Forto

The German Forto, a provider of digital solutions for the
international transport, has designated Matteo Caiti as country
manager for Italy as part of its
strengthening of the market position in Italy where from 2022
the company has an office in Milan in which it centralizes the sales area and
customer service and from which it supports Italian customers in the management
of international transport, with a focus on maritime shipments
(FCL/LCL) and air . "Our goal - said Caiti
- is clear: we aim to consolidate Forto in Italy as a
logistics partner of reference, constantly optimizing the
processes, implementing digital solutions and intelligence
artificial, ensuring fast response times and high
quality of service at every stage". «With Ship by
Forto - he added - we offer a centralized platform
through which companies can book transport in a way that
track and manage them with transparency, efficiency and with a
Significantly reduced administrative burden. This allows the
customers to have full control over their shipments in every
from planning to arrival, improving
significantly the customer experience."
Caiti brings over 15 years of international experience in the
supply chain and sales activities, both in SMEs and
as a Global Key Account, including roles of
responsibility at Kühne+Nagel. "His task
- explained Guillaume Petit-Perrin, CEO of Forto - is
leading Forto's next phase of growth in Italy, building
strong partnerships with our customers and developing together the
logistical and technological capabilities".