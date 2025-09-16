Trailer manufacturers in Germany and Austria appeal against EU regulation to reduce the environmental impact of trucks
They denounce that its application leads to an increase in traffic volumes and therefore emissions
Berlino/Bruxelles
September 16, 2025
Eight truck trailer manufacturers from Germany and Austria,
which together account for over 80 of annual registrations
trailers in Germany and more than 70% throughout Europe, have
filed an appeal with the European Court of Justice against the
provisions of European Regulation No. 1610 of 2024 aimed at
strengthen CO2 emission performance standards
of new heavy vehicles, which from 1 July 2024 requires a
10% reduction in CO2 emissions for semi-trailers and
7.5% for other trailers based on simulations carried out
using the EU's VECTO-Trailer tool, as they support
whereas, instead of reducing emissions, the regulation leads to a
increase in traffic volumes and therefore in overall emissions.
In the appeal, highlighting that it fully supports the objectives of the
climate control of the EU, the German Fliegl Fahrzeugbau GmbH, Kögel
Trailer GmbH, Krone Commercial Vehicle SE, Langendorf GmbH, Schmitz
Cargobull AG, System Trailers Fahrzeugbau GmbH and Wecon GmbH and
the Austrian Schwarzmüller GmbH found that the failure to
Achievement of the objectives imposed by the European Regulation
could lead to substantial annual penalties starting from 2030
and equal to 4,250 euros per vehicle and per gram of CO2 emissions for
ton-kilometer. The estimates - underlined the eight companies
- suggest that these penalties alone could increase the
trailer prices by up to 40%, making them economically unaffordable
sustainable for many producers. The eight applicants
specified that they are predominantly medium-sized enterprises which, in a
Unlike large companies, they do not have the resources
financial or technological limits to amortize the costs
regulatory framework in the short term and that, therefore, for them the regulation
poses a serious threat to their sustainability
with direct implications for thousands of jobs
in the manufacturing industry and related industries.
In particular, the appeal criticizes the use of the
VECTO-Trailer which, if it positively assesses the theoretical improvements
of trailers such as reducing height or weight, however it does not
would take into account the real implications of the activity
of transport. In practice - the applicants explained - these
measures reduce the load volume, lead to more
empty trips and increase traffic, resulting in an increase in
of CO2 emissions. In addition, trailer manufacturers have
recalled that modern trailers already contribute significantly to the
increase in efficiency thanks to a
aerodynamics, low rolling resistance and
the use of steering, lifting and electric axles and have
denounced that the Regulation, instead of recognising these
concrete progress, focuses on individual theoretical parameters that
contradict practical logistical activity. "A
tool that simulates CO2 savings while in reality
more trucks are on the road - said the spokesman of the group
of eight companies, Gero Schulze Isfort - is contradictory
with climate goals. We need real earnings of
efficiency in the entire system, not simulated pseudo-solutions.
In its current form, the regulation puts at risk not only the
climate objectives, but also production sites, competition
and over 70,000 jobs. Therefore, we see no other
alternative to resorting to legal action".
With the appeal, the eight companies ask for the abolition of the
VECTO-Trailer simulation tool, a moratorium on penalties
until the objectives are technically achievable and
the inclusion of zero-emission tractors in CO2 targets
for trailers.
