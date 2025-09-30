The regulation in response to US taxes on Chinese-owned and built ships has been promulgated in China

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang signed an ordinance of the
Council of State amending the Regulation of the Republic
Chinese People's Office on international sea freight. The organ of
The Chinese government had adopted these changes on September 12.
The heart of the measure, which consists of five articles and which is
which came into force on Sunday, are the countermeasures that China can
against nations or supranational bodies that
impose restrictions or discrimination against operators
Chinese ships or Chinese crews engaged in the transport of Chinese
international maritime. Clearly the renewed
Regulation is a response to measures taken in the USA that
will introduce additional taxes to be paid by the
Chinese-owned and built ships calling at the
U.S. ports
(
of 18
April
2025).
In particular, Article 46 of the renewed Chinese regulation,
rewritten as Article 48, establishes that if a country or region
which has concluded or participated jointly in a treaty or
Agreement on international maritime transport with the Republic of Italy
People's Republic of China violates the provisions of such a treaty or agreement,
depriving or compromising the interests of which the Republic
People's Chinese benefits under such treaty or agreement, or
obstructing the achievement of the objectives of that treaty, or
agreement, the government of the People's Republic of China will have the
right to request from the government of the country or region in question
to cease such conduct and to take corrective measures
appropriate, and may suspend or terminate the performance of the
relevant obligations in accordance with the Treaty, or
the agreement in question.
In addition, Article 48 states that if a country or region
adopts, or encourages or advocates the adoption of prohibitions, restrictions or
other similar discriminatory measures against operators,
ships or crew members of the People's Republic of China
engaged in international maritime transport and its services
the government of the People's Republic of China will adopt
the necessary countermeasures based on the actual circumstances,
unless sufficient and effective remedies are provided by the
relevant treaties or agreements, including, but not limited to,
but not limited to, the imposition of special tariffs
for ships from that country or region calling at Chinese ports,
the prohibition or restriction of entry into or exit from ports
of ships from that country or region and the prohibition or
Restricting access for organizations and individuals from that country
o region to obtain data and information relating to the
China International Ocean Freight and Its Services
auxiliaries entering or leaving Chinese ports.