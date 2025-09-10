Trasportiunita has organized for next September 26,
at the headquarters of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Western Liguria at Palazzo San Giorgio, a conference entitled
"Waits and delays for road transport: logistics ends
under check" with which the trade union association intends to seek
alternative answers to the hypothesis of blocking the logistics system
bottlenecks faced by hauliers, with
Endless waits, queues on the motorway, congestion of the
network as well as port gates and pick-up points
delivery of the goods.
Program
|
9:30
|
APERTURA LAVORI
|
|
Avv. Matteo Paroli, Presidente Autorità di Sistema
Portuale del Mar Ligure Occidentale
|
|
Silvia Salis, Sindaca di Genova
|
|
Marco Bucci, Presidente della Regione Liguria
|
|
Franco Pensiero, Presidente Trasportounito
|
10:30
|
IL CASO: LA RISCRITTURA DI UN SISTEMA LOGISTICO
|
|
Giuseppe Tagnochetti, Coordinatore Trasportounito
|
11:00
|
I DATI: AUTOTRASPORTO E INDUSTRIA
|
|
Prof. Oliviero Baccelli, Senior Advisor PTS e Responsabile Area
Trasporti del Centro di Ricerca GREEN dell'Università
Bocconi
|
11:30
|
NE DISCUTONO IN TAVOLA ROTONDA
|
|
Michele Giromini, CEO Gruppo Dario Perioli
|
|
Ignazio Messina, CEO Ignazio Messina & C.
|
|
Paolo Pessina, Presidente Federagenti
|
|
Alessandro Pitto, Presidente Fedespedi
|
|
Giuseppe Tagnochetti, Coordinatore Trasportounito
|
12:30
|
CONCLUSIONI
|
|
Edoardo Rixi, Viceministro delle Infrastrutture e dei Trasporti
(in collegamento)
|
|
Modera: Matteo Dell'Antico