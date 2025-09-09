In the first eight months of 2025, container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro grew by +10.6%

In the first eight months of this year, the port of Gioia Tauro
handled container traffic of 2,912,943 TEUs, with a
increase of +10.6% compared to 2,632,699 TEUs in the period
January-August 2024. The Authority announced this today
of the Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas in
Occasion of a meeting between the extraordinary commissioner of the
port authority, Paolo Piacenza, and the Director General of the Italian Agency,
Regional Committee for the Protection of the Environment of Calabria
(Arpacal), Michelangelo Iannone.