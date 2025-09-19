Freight traffic grew in the ports of Barcelona and Valencia in August

Last month, cargo traffic in the Spanish ports of
Barcelona and Valencia has increased. In the port of call
Catalan A total of 5.73 million
tons of cargoes, with an increase of +3.9% over August
2024. In the miscellaneous goods segment alone, Barcelona was
3.94 million tons handled (+1.4%), of which 3.11 million
tons of containerized goods (+2.2%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 336 thousand TEUs (+0.3%) - including
184 thousand TEUs in import-export (-7.6%) and 152 thousand TEUs in transit
(+11.7%) - and 828 thousand tons of conventional goods (-1.5%). In the
liquid bulk sector, traffic was 1.38
million tonnes (+1.7%), of which 1.14 million tonnes of
hydrocarbons (+15.8%) and 238 thousand tons of other liquid cargoes
(-35.8%), and in the dry bulk sector amounted to
413 thousand tons (+50.9%). In the passenger sector, traffic
cruise industry was 489 thousand people (+6.9%) and that of the
ferries of 413 thousand people (+5.9%).
The monthly growth in freight traffic in the port is similar
of Valencia, which in August 2025 handled 6.01 million
tonnes (+3.0%), of which 4.82 million tonnes of goods
containerized (+2.4%) made by handling 488 thousand TEUs (+7.9%)
- including about 265 thousand TEUs in import-export (+15.8%) and about
224 thousand TEUs in transit (+0.2%) -, 891 thousand tons of goods
conventional bulk (+1.3%), 127 thousand tons of liquid bulk (+6.0%)
and 98 thousand tons of dry bulk (+28.5%).
In the first eight months of 2025, the Port of Barcelona
handled a total of 45.70 million tons of cargo, with
a decrease of -1.6% on the corresponding period of last year. In the
Container segment traffic was 24.08 million
of tons (-8.2%) with a container handling of
2.53 million TEUs (-5.2%), of which 1.48 million TEUs in
import-export (+4.4%) and 1.05 million TEUs in transit (-16.1%). The
conventional goods amounted to 7.95 million tonnes
(+0,7%). Liquid bulk cargo grew by +18.8% to 11.06
million tonnes, while solid waste fell by
-13.2% to 2.60 million tonnes. In the
passengers, cruise passengers were 2.63 million (+11.0%) and
ferry passengers 1.34 million (+1.9%).
In the period January-August of this year, the traffic of goods
in the port of Valencia amounted to 49.30 million
tonnes (-0.3%), of which 38.9 million tonnes of cargo
containerized (-0.6%) made by handling 3.78 million TEUs
(+4.6%) - including about two million TEUs in import-export (+14.3%)
and about 1.7 million TEUs in transit (-4.6%) -, 8.13 million TEUs
tonnes of conventional goods (+1.1%), 1.01 million tonnes of
tons of dry bulk (-11.3%) and 873 thousand tons of
liquid bulk (+14.9%). Cruise traffic was
of 535 thousand passengers (+1.2%) and that of ferries of 608 thousand
passengers (+0.4%).