Antin Infrastructure Partners will acquire the UK's leading marina operator

The French private equity firm Antin
Infrastructure Partners has signed a binding agreement for
acquire Aquavista Watersides & Marinas, the main
UK marina operator operating 32 marinas
both maritime and river. The Paris-based company announced
that the investment will be carried out by the Mid Cap Fund I
together with Steve de Polo, CEO of Aquavista, and
other members of the British company's management team.
With the entry of Antin, Aquavista's capital will exit the
British private equity firm LDC that had invested in
in the port operator in 2018. According to forecasts, Antin
will complete the transaction over the next month.