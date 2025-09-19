Assoporti meeting at RemTech EXPO 2025 on the green transition in Italian ports

Yesterday, as part of the nineteenth edition of RemTech EXPO,
Environmental Technology Hub dedicated to the remediation,
regeneration and sustainable development of the territories underway
Ferrara, the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) has promoted
a morning of discussion and information entitled "States
General Guidelines for Smart Ports - The Port System Authorities
as hubs of innovation, sustainability and transition",
with a focus on sustainable logistics, green commerce,
of smart projects, new technologies, quality
of water, marine litter, emission reduction and
adaptation to climate change.
The day, introduced and coordinated by the president of
Assoporti. Rodolfo Giampieri, saw the greetings at the opening
of the Head of Department of the Ministry of Agriculture
Infrastructure and Transport, Stefano Riazzola,
of the sole director of RAM Spa, Davide Bordoni, and a video
Message from the Deputy Minister to the Ministry of the Environment and
Energy security, Vanna Gava. The program, subsequently,
is divided into three thematic panels with the participation of
of the Port System Authorities together with
institutions, research bodies and operators in the sector.
At the end of the States General, the
Smart Ports Award to three Port System Authorities
Italian Port Authorities: Port Authority of the Northern Adriatic Sea, Port Authority of the Ionian Sea
- Port of Taranto and Port Authority of the Western Sicilian Sea, awarded
for having developed innovative and sustainable projects capable of
combining economic growth and environmental protection.
As part of the ceremony, an award was given to the
also conferred on the president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, "for
the commitment to sustainability on a daily basis
environmental, economic and social aspects of the port sector, for the
vision, innovation and development guidelines to support the
strategy of the country system", delivered by Silvia Papparella,
general manager and coordinator of RemTech Expo, in the presence of
all institutional figures.