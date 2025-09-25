In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in French ports fell by -0.4%.

In the second quarter of this year, French ports
handled a total of 71.16 million tons of goods,
with a slight decrease of -0.4% over the same period of 2024 which
was determined by the -3.4% reduction in goods
at the end of the shipment amounted to 24.13 million tons, while the
goods at unloading grew by +1.2% having amounted to 47.03
million tons.
In addition, the French Studies and Data Service announced today
- The overall contraction in traffic was
caused by the decrease of -7.6% in dry bulk that
10.79 million tonnes. Bulk traffic
liquid, with a total of 31.61 million tonnes, recorded
an increase of +0.8% and a more pronounced increase in
+1.2% was marked by miscellaneous goods, which rose to 28.77
million tons thanks to the +4.7% growth in goods
containerized containers, amounting to 13.24 million tons with
container handling of 1.38 million TEUs (+3.7%),
which offset the -3.1% drop in rolling stock which fell to 14.21
million tons.
Among the main national ports by volume of traffic, in the
period April-June 2025 the Haropa port system,
consisting of the ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris, has moved
21.12 million tons of goods (+2.8%), the port of Marseille
19.17 million tons (+5.0%), the port of Dunkirk 10.93
million tons (-5.7%), the port of Calais 9.70 million
tons (-4.5%), the port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire 6.51 million
tons (-8.7%), the port of La Rochelle 2.23 million
tons (+3.6%) and the port of Bordeaux 1.50 million tons
(-6,2%).
In the first six months of 2025, global freight traffic
handled by French ports was 141.80 million
tons, with a decrease of -0.9% on the first half
of last year, of which 94.09 million tonnes of cargo at the
unloading (+2.7%) and 47.71 million tons of goods at embarkation
(-7,3%). The total dry bulk traffic amounted to
to 21.23 million tons (-11.8%) and that of bulk
liquid at 63.92 million tonnes (+2.4%). In the field of
Miscellaneous goods traffic amounted to 56.64 million
tonnes (+0.2%), of which 25.88 million tonnes of goods were
containers (+4.2%) made with container handling
equal to 2.73 million TEUs (+4.6%) and 28.31 million tonnes of
rolling stock (-4.2%).
In the first half of this year, the Haropa port system
handled 41.40 million tons of cargo (-2.0%), the port
of Marseille 37.59 million tons (+7.8%), the port of Marseille
Dunkirk 22.30 million tons (-4.9%), the port of Calais
19.48 million tons (-5.1%), the port of Nantes
Saint-Nazaire 13.82 million tons (-2.8%), the port of La
Rochelle 4.16 million tons (-9.9%) and the port of Bordeaux
3.04 million tons (-3.3%).