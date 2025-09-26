Filt Cgil invites port administrators and companies to join the action against the Palestinian massacre

The Filt Cgil has launched an appeal to "those who administer the
ports, those who manage the terminals, the companies that work in the ports"
so that "they show the courage that the situation
international drama also requires and act to
prevent Italian ports from becoming the logistics platform of the
massacre of the Palestinian people". Highlighting that "the
certainly represent an advanced point of the movement
who in recent months has mobilized and gone on strike
against the genocide in Palestine", in a note
the trade union organization, specifying that it is "at the side of the
of the dockers in this fight", he specified that, however,
"This burden, however, cannot be only on the
their backs."