ASA, ECSA, ICS, WSC, ITF, IAPH and IBIA call for the approval of the Net-Zero Framework

Four international shipowners' associations, the Asian
Shipowners' Association (ASA), the ECSA - European Shipowners,
the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and World Shipping
Council (WSC), the international union of
ITF transport, the international association of ports IAPH and
The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) have today
reiterated their strong support for the adoption by governments
at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) of Net-Zero
Framework, the draft regulation for the decarbonisation of the
Marine Environment Protection approved shipping
Committee (MEPC) of the IMO last April
(
of the 11th
April
2025).
In view of the extraordinary session of the MEPC to be held
from 14 to 17 October in London, from which it is expected
approval of the regulation, the seven associations have
highlighted today in a statement that "only global standards
will be able to decarbonise a global industry" and that, "without
the Framework, maritime transport would risk an increasing
jumble of unilateral regulations, with an increase in costs without
effectively contribute to decarbonisation. With support
of the sector - the associations underlined - this is
a unique and historic opportunity for governments to implement a
comprehensive global framework, which will be rigorously applied in
around the world, to boost the transition of the maritime sector
towards net-zero emissions, while ensuring
parity. The maritime transport sector, which moves 90%
of global trade, is ready to carry out its important
role in ensuring a sustainable future".