A.SPE.DO, the port of La Spezia is essential to ensure employment, development and the future of the local economy

The association of customs analysts of the port of La Spezia underlines
the importance of the port of call for employment, development and
The future of the entire local economy: "We cannot
allow us - explains the president of A.SPE.DO, Sergio Landolfi - to
underestimating the value of our port. The port of La Spezia does not
it is only a nerve center for the transit of goods,
but it is an essential resource that offers opportunities
to businesses, families and the new generations. Where
there is port, there is work and quality work: a
a value that our city should promote and protect. The
port of La Spezia - adds Landolfi - is considered a
important element for employment and competitiveness
international. The port has introduced innovations such as the
digitalisation, automation and artificial intelligence,
elements that have determined efficiency and sustainability
of port activities, as well as having fostered the growth of
competitiveness, the increase in employment
and the attraction of investments".
The association points out that the imminent launch of the Zones
Simplified Logistics (ZLS) represents a golden opportunity that
The port community and the entrepreneurial fabric are ready
to seize every opportunity, with a proactive spirit and vision
Strategic.