Fincantieri delivers the new Star Princess cruise ship to Princess Cruises

Today in the Monfalcone shipyard of Fincantieri
The ceremony for the awarding of the Star Princess
to the
Princess Cruises company of the American group Carnival
Corporation. The new ship is the second in the "Sphere" class
and is the seventeenth unit of the fleet of the
Princess Cruises. The Star Princess
, who has a gross tonnage
of 177,800 tons, a capacity of 4,300 passengers and
1,600 crew members, will set off on its journey
inaugural on October 4th from the port of Barcelona. Star
Princess
, which with its tonnage is the second largest ship in
ever built in Italy, is the largest cruise ship ever built in Italy,
twin of the Sun Princess
that Fincantieri delivered to the
US company in 2024.