GNV has inaugurated a new office in Barcelona

Today, GNV, the ferry company of the MSC Group, has
inaugurated a new headquarters at the World Trade Center Barcelona which
will have representative functions with the aim of strengthening
institutional relations and consolidate the link with the ecosystem
maritime and local logistics. On the occasion of the event, the company
announced that since the beginning of this year it has recorded a
significant growth in volumes transported to Barcelona compared to
to 2024, with an increase of +36% in the lines connecting the
Catalan city to several Mediterranean ports. In
in particular, the routes that connect Barcelona with the archipelago
of the Balearic Islands recorded an increase of +38%.
GNV currently has 22 employees in Barcelona and 52 throughout
Spain. Only since the beginning of 2025 in the Barcelona offices have been
seven employees have been hired and the company has specified that it has
still several open positions to strengthen their team in
Spain.