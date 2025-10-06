The "West Gate" project will be completed in
course at the port of Salerno. The Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport approved the resolution of the extraordinary commissioner
of the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
of 29 July last, which provides for an adjustment and first variation
to the 2025 budget. The change in the budget has
involved funds of 21 million euros needed to complete
the work, anticipated by the Campania port authority but the subject of a
memorandum of understanding signed with the Campania Region which has invested
in the work.
Thanks to the approval of this measure, in the next few
In the weeks the works of Salerno Porta Ovest will therefore resume, which -
highlighted the extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority, Andrea
Annunziata, will allow "to bring to a conclusion the
important works necessary to improve the road network in
exit and entry of the port of Salerno".
Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, signed the
decree by which Eliseo Cuccaro is appointed as
Extraordinary Commissioner of the Port System Authority
of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, the body that governs the ports of Naples,
Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia. Cuccaro will hire
the assignment tomorrow with the aim - specified the dicastery in a
note - to ensure administrative continuity and full
operation of the Authority until the restoration of the
ordinary top management bodies.
The Ministry addressed a heartfelt thanks to the lawyer
Andrea Annunziata for the work done and the commitment made for the
regular management of port activities in recent months.
Annunziata has therefore resigned from the position of commissioner
extraordinary meeting of the Port Authority with effect from tomorrow. "Thank you
- said Annunziata - to the Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport, Matteo Salvini, and to Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi for the
trust placed in me. The work done in these four years, in addition to
achieve important results, has created all the conditions for
outline a rosy future for the ports of Naples, Salerno and
Castellammare di Stabia. The approval of the document of
strategic planning of the Port Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea and the
three port master plans, are indispensable tools for
accompany the growth of these airports. In particular with the
interventions financed by the PNRR (with some construction sites closed in
advance) and the work that is accompanying the transition
ecological economy, in the coming years, will increase even more
the competitiveness of the ports of the System. How I got to
reiterate in my letter of resignation to Minister Salvini -
concluded Annunziata - I am and remain available to accompany
the transition of the new governance starting with the transition of
deliveries to Dr. Eliseo Cuccaro to whom my most
sincere wishes for good work».