In recent days, a delegation from the World Shipping Council
(WSC), the international association of the
world's leading container shipping companies, has
China Shipowners' Representatives met in Shanghai
Association (CSA) during a meeting focused on
mainly on the effects on maritime transport determined by the
by the new taxes charged to Chinese ships calling at the
U.S. ports that were introduced by the Office of the United States
Trade Representative (USTR) as part of the measures to counter
Chinese competition in the shipbuilding sector
under Section 301 of the Trade Act 1974 which allows the
U.S. President to take action against actions and policies
of foreign governments that are believed to harm American trade
(
of 18
April
2025).
CSA Executive Vice President Liu Shanghai
confirmed the strong opposition of the China Shipowners' Association
to the new taxes on Chinese ships, which are applied in the USA
starting from last October 14
(
of 22
April 2025), and highlighted that these measures violate the
principle of non-discrimination of the World Trade Organization and
undermine fair competition in the transport sector
international maritime. Shanghai stressed that these measures
not only harm the legitimate rights and interests of
shipping companies, but will also compromise the
stability of the global supply chain and will lead to a
increase in the cost of trade.
Liu Shanghai has
explained that last September the Chinese government changed the
maritime transport rules to further improve the
of the countermeasures to be taken with respect to taxes
introduced by the USTR and decided to impose "port fees
special "special features" to U.S. ships
(
of 30
September and 10
October 2025). The vice president of the CSA specified that the
measures taken by China demonstrate not only a clear
legal reciprocity, but also moderation, and have
the objective of safeguarding legitimate rights and interests
of the Chinese shipbuilding industry and to promote a return of order
international maritime approach to a rational and
dialogue.
The President and CEO of World Shipping
Council, Joe Kramek, expressed deep concern
of the association for the potential impact of measures under
Section 301 on the global supply chain and stated that the
WSC will continue to support a commercial environment and
free and stable international maritime.
Meanwhile, the "Reuters" news agency, citing
the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, has announced that the ships of
U.S. flag, or owned or operated
which were built in China and which stop in the
Chinese ports would be exempt from paying taxes
against US ships introduced by Beijing.