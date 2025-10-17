Arkas Line's new direct service connects the Eastern Mediterranean and Italy with West Africa.

Next Monday, the Turkish shipping company Arkas
Line will start the new weekly direct service Med Africa
Service (MAS) from the Eastern Mediterranean and from Italy to Africa
created through the combination of the current
Blue Med Service (BMS) and West Africa Service (WAS). Arkas has
highlighted that up to now shipments to Africa had been
carried out by transhipment in Morocco, while the new
MAS allows direct access to these destinations by reducing
significantly transit times.
The rotation of the MAS service will touch the ports of
Alessandria, Beirut, Lattakia, Mersin, Aliaga, La Spezia, Genoa,
Casablanca, Dakar, Lagos (Apapa, Tincan), Tema, Abidjan, Nouakchott,
Casablanca, Tangier, Valencia, Barcelona, Marseille Fos, La Spezia,
Genoa, Salerno, Alessandria. The service will be operated by
ten vessels, each with a capacity of between 1,600 and 2,500
TEU.