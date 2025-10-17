Assocostieri urges to relaunch the competitiveness of the national bunkering sector

In Italian ports, ships are mainly supplied with
Traditional fuels and the share of fuel bunkering
useful alternatives to the decarbonisation of maritime transport is
still limited. This was noted by the general manager of
Assocostieri, Dario Soria, in his speech entitled
"Energy logistics and alternative fuels for the
maritime sector" at the round table "New frontiers in
green shipping technologies - Decarbonization and energy efficiency"
of Port&ShippingTech, held this morning at the
Congresses of the Old Port of Genoa, which took place
as part of the seventh edition of the "Genoa Shipping Week"
and was moderated by Daniele Testi, president of SOS
LOGistica and CEO of Piano 23.
Recalling that "in recent years, the legislative framework
has set decarbonisation targets
very challenging for the maritime sector," Soria highlighted
that, if maritime transport were a State, it would be the sixth
global CO2 emitter given that, "although it represents about
3% of global emissions, moves more than 90% of goods
and absorbs more than 6% of global demand for
oil and petroleum products".
In his speech, the general manager of Assocostieri
The potential of liquefied natural gas and
derivatives for the decarbonisation of shipping, with reductions in
significant emissions (approximately -25% CO2, -90% NOx, -100% SOx and
-100% particulate matter) and the perspective of bioLNG, which can
offer net reductions of up to -120%. However - he explained - the
Italian consumption data show a still limited use of the
bunkering in national ports: most of the supplies are
still based on marine diesel and fuel oil, with signs of growth
only timid for HVO, biodiesel and LNG (from 6,000 tonnes in 2021 to
3,000 tons in 2024, with expectations of an increase in 2025). The
Assocostieri-Nomisma Energia study - specified Soria -
shows that Italy is among the last European countries for
bunkering volumes, comparable to Malta and just above Greece and
Turkey.
"We have made progress on the
LNG logistics, with guidelines prepared by the MIT, the
Capitaneria and Assocostieri, but to develop a real supply chain
of new alternative fuels (today LNG, tomorrow methanol, which
could account for about 20% of orders by 2030)
both regulatory and operational interventions are needed at the local level:
It is necessary to encourage a "bottom-up" development in individuals
ports to make commercial operations possible". Among the
proposals presented by Assocostieri to boost the supply chain
of alternative fuels: making it possible to use barges
as floating depots for alternative fuels, function
not currently envisaged for mineral oils but considered strategic for
Accelerate the deployment of alternative bunkering in ports
Italian.