In Trieste, the relocation of the cruise terminal is hypothesized

Even if in Trieste the pollution produced by the ships of
cruise is under control, to reduce its impact it could be
consider moving the Maritime Station.
In summary, this is what the Councilor for Defense said
of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Fabio
Scoccimarro, at the hearing on the results of the measurements
of air pollution from cruises and the assessment of
of their impacts on citizenship and of the
mitigation that was proposed by Councilor Giulia
Massolino to the President of the IV Commission of the Council
during which the president of the association
"Citizens for the air", Anna Gerometta, and the researcher
Axel Friedrich, said they were convinced that real pollution
caused by cruise ships is higher than that detected by cruise ships
by the Arpa control units, "whose monitoring station
it is not placed in compliance with European directives".
Representatives of WWF and Fiab also spoke of "serious
health risks due to particulate matter emitted by ships',
while Andrea Wehrenfennig of Legambiente focused
"on the exponential increase in the number of passengers in the
large ships in recent years" observing how "the data
are old, as they predate the boom in
cruises".
In his speech, Councillor Scoccimarro noted that
«the current arrangement at the Maritime Station is
inadequate and in my opinion - he argued - the
Moving large ships to another area: "We cannot
then neglect - he said - the fact that the Maritime Station
was designed a century ago when there was no traffic
and the ships were decidedly smaller.
Given the current picture, it is legitimate to hypothesize new
location for cruise ship docking operations in
New port or old port, adequately equipped".
"The current location - added the councilor - causes
inconvenience to people and an increase in pollution, even if in
less than that produced by cars and plants
warm-up". "The situation in Trieste -
specified - remains under control. Regarding
The pollution produced by large cruise ships is
It is undeniable that this has an impact on our territory. Goes
however, underlined that, data in hand - he reiterated - it is
lower than that produced overall by vehicular traffic
and by the different heating systems".
Highlighting ongoing measures to mitigate the impact
of the cruise business, including the project already
started electrification of the docks, Scoccimarro defended
the work of the Regional Agency for Environmental Protection
(ARPA) of Friuli Venezia Giulia, to which - he recalled -
entrusted with all pollution monitoring
in the Region. ARPA intervened at the hearing with the
general manager Anna Lutman and technical director Fulvio Stel,
who underlined how the body "is applying the
European legislation in force" and as "the positioning
of the stations has been subjected to a validation process and
sharing certified by the Ministry". As for the data on
pollutants, Stel explained that at the moment "the
legal limits for nitrogen oxide, PM 10 and PM 2.5. We are
also comparing - he added - with the new and more
stringent threshold values, those that will come into force in 2030,
and at the level of nitrogen oxides we could have some problems in
terms of annual average, not on daily exceedances".
"If anyone believes, as he said today - he
remarked Councillor Scoccimarro - that these measurements are in
in any way distorted, must not call press conferences or
post on social media, but report it to the authorities
judicial ones".
In his speech Gianluca Madriz, president of Trieste
Terminal Passeggeri, the company that manages the Station
Marittima, announced that in recent years the number of berths
of ships has actually decreased and it has been said
ready to provide services wherever you choose to dock your
large ships.