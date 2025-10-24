The UIRR is disappointed by the intention of the European commissioners to withdraw the proposal to amend the directive on combined transport

The UIRR, representing the combined transport sector
expressed regret for the intention expressed on Tuesday
by the College of European Commissioners, adopting its
for 2026, to withdraw the proposed amendment to the
Combined Transport Directive, which was submitted to
end of 2023 as part of the "Greening Freight" package
Transport"
(
of 7
November
2023). Complaining that the European Commission has not
conducted any kind of public consultation on this
intention, the UIRR highlighted that the Parliament's study
on combined transport, drawn up at the request of the rapporteur
Flavio Tosi, was completed only a week ago and that the
Parliament was about to start work on the proposed amendment
using this study.
Emphasizing that combined transport is the solution
to integrate rail freight transport and transport
navigable in European supply chains and the engine
growth in rail freight transport, the UIRR recalled
whereas today the combined transport sector is in a
difficult situation due to insufficient performance
of railway infrastructure, the lack of
terminal capacities in different regions of Europe and
the absence of a minimum service guarantee, and for
the shortcomings of digitization. In addition, the association has
noted that, if the current difficulties and challenges do not
could be solved by themselves with an amendment to the Directive
on combined transport or the Weights and Dimensions Directive,
however, intermodal freight transport, as a mode of transport
transport in its own right, requires legislation
picture.