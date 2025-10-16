Fatal accident in the port of Ravenna

This morning in the terminal of the Sapir group in the port of Ravenna
an accident that caused the death of Giuseppino Zuccoli,
a 67-year-old truck driver, who during loading and
unloading of the clay was run over by a heavy vehicle.
"While waiting for the competent authorities to clarify the
dynamics of the events that today cost Giuseppino his life
Zuccoli, while carrying out his work inside a terminal
of the port - said the Authority's extraordinary commissioner
of the Port System of the Center-North Adriatic Sea,
Francesco Benevolo - I feel the need to express my personal
pain and my sincere closeness to the whole family of this
worker. I would also like to express my participation
Condolences to the entire port community, dramatically
affected by what happened. Our commitment continues, relentlessly and
determined, to strengthen, always and by every possible means,
all actions and procedures aimed at raising
structurally the levels of safety at work through,
information, prevention, training, organisation and
control".
The mayor of Ravenna said he was "profoundly
shaken by this morning's fatal accident at the port, in which
A truck driver lost his life in the square of the clays of the
Sapir terminal. I have worked - said , Alessandro Barattoni -
over 15 years in the world of logistics, assisting hundreds of
loading, unloading, manoeuvring and weighing operations, and again
I cannot understand how, cyclically, events can happen
of this type. It will be necessary to understand what did not work
in the performance of the work on which the man was intent, because
leaving the house to go to work and not returning is
unacceptable. It happened yesterday and continues to happen today: for
this, if prevention and protocols fail to eliminate the
risks, all of us, starting with public institutions, must
make a qualitative leap in addressing the issue of
safety in the workplace. I hold in a strong hug to the
family members of the deceased man, as well as the truck driver
of the other vehicle involved and to the operators who were working in the
This morning's shift."