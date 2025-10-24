Marsa Maroc and CMA CGM have formalized the agreement for the management of the new West Terminal of the port of Nador West Med

The Moroccan port group Marsa Maroc and the group
French shipowner CMA CGM have today formalised the agreement for
the management of the new West Terminal of the port of Nador West Med
(
of 29
October
2024 and 26
February
2025). For the management of the container terminal, which is
expects to become operational in 2027 and will have a
annual traffic capacity of 1.8 million TEUs, is
A joint venture has been set up with a 51% stake in Marsa Maroc
and 49% by the terminal operator CMA Terminals of the group
French.
The terminal will have a 900 linear meter quay equipped with
of eight ship-to-shore cranes and with a depth of the seabed of -18
meters and 37.5 hectares of operational areas on a total area of 60
Hectares.