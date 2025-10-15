In the third quarter, pirate attacks against ships grew by +37%

Although it has significantly dropped compared to the number of accidents
occurred in the period April-June of this year, in the quarter
subsequent pirate attacks on ships recorded
a year-on-year increase of +37% as 26 accidents occurred
compared to 19 in the third quarter of 2024. Instead, it is
the number of acts of violence against
of the crews of the attacked ships which dropped from 27 in
July-September period of last year to five, in particular
following the drop in seafarers taken hostage: three in the third
quarter of 2025 compared to 26 in the same period last year
year. During the accidents, 23 ships were boarded (16 in the
third quarter of 2024) and three were the subject of attempted
attack (one). The largest number of pirate assaults took place
verified against tankers with nine tankers attached (two),
followed by bulk carriers with eight (ten), container ships with
five attacks (zero) and by other ships with four
(seven). The number of accidents is still particularly high
recorded in the Singapore Straits: 16 compared to 13 in the third
quarter of 2024.
The Piracy Reporting Centre of the International Maritime Bureau
(IMB) announced that in the first nine months of 2025
116 pirate attacks have been verified globally, the most
increased since 2021, compared to 79 in the corresponding period of 2021.
last year. 102 ships were boarded; nine those subject
of an attempt to board; Four ships were seized
and one was targeted by gunfire. In 55%
of the total incidents the pirates were armed. The seafarers of the
43 crews were taken hostage, 16 were kidnapped,
Seven seafarers were threatened, three attacked and three injured. In the solo
Gulf of Guinea there were 15 accidents compared to 12 in the Gulf of Guinea.
first nine months of 2024, while 73 accidents (28) occurred
in the Singapore Straits, the highest number since 1991.