Fedespedi and Assiterminal ask the MIT for clarifications and changes to the regulation of truck waiting for loading and unloading

Fedespedi and Assiterminal have sent to the Ministry of
Infrastructure and Transport and to the Chairs of the Committees
competent parliamentarians, technical notes as well as requests for
clarifications and amendments regarding the regulation of the waiting of
trucks for loading and unloading goods. "The
discipline in question - explained Alessandro Pitto, president
by Fedespedi - responds to the need for greater efficiency
in loading and unloading operations but, as well as
recently modified, continues to generate application uncertainty
and does not take into account the operational complexity of the nodes
logistics, in particular ports and airports. With this request
formal to MIT, we reiterate the need for regulatory solutions
that adapt to the actual reality of the operators,
while protecting economic sustainability and
the daily operations of shipping companies".
"It is evident - added the president of
Assiterminal, Tomaso Cognolato - and all the players in the supply chain
logistics, whether public or private, have an interest in
make services more efficient to make the
transport and the relationship between customers and carriers, but this
objective certainly cannot be achieved through a
stiffening of the system that does not take into account the multiple
variables that compose it and also of some distinctions that have a
value in the contractual relationship and in the legal approach. The
port terminals, as well as other logistics and
are investing heavily to strengthen their
organizational flexibility, no one has an interest in stressing
the system".
Among the most critical aspects highlighted by the federation
of freight forwarding companies and the Association of Terminal Operators
in the formal requests to the MIT, the
specificities of ports and airports that - have observed
Fedespedi and Assiterminal - cannot be assimilated to every
Another logistical node, due to the complexity of the dynamics
commercial and operational operations that develop at these
Infrastructure. In such cases - they noted - the fight against the
The phenomenon of waiting goes beyond the strict contractual relationship
between the customer and the carrier and the need for special
instruments, such as programme agreements promoted by the
responsible for the control and regulation of the infrastructure
public logistics. For these reasons, Fedespedi and Assiterminal
consider that ports and airports should be excluded from the scope of
application of the new discipline.
In addition, the two organisations noted that operators
who intend to interpret the new provisions in a mandatory sense
do not take into account the diversity that exists between the places of
load, which makes it impossible to establish a single time limit and
standard allowance valid for all logistics nodes and for
all different types of transport and goods. For this reason,
Fedespedi and Assiterminal strongly support the primacy of the
contract between the parties as a single instrument that allows
adapt the discipline to the individual operational context, by way of derogation from the
general regulations.
Finally, Fedespedi and Assiterminal absolutely disagree
by the interpretation of some associations of hauliers that
suggest that the 90 minutes should also include the time for
material loading and unloading operations, pointing out that, at the
On the contrary, the legislation provides that the time to charge and
unloading the goods must be indicated in the written contract to
free choice of parties. Fedespedi and Assiterminal have therefore
urged the relevant institutions to clarify unequivocally
whereas the 'franchise period' corresponds only to the
waiting period for hauliers before they occur
all the conditions useful for loading and unloading.
Fedespedi and Assiterminal concluded by recalling that they
every useful opportunity for dialogue with all interested parties
to reiterate that the current legislation does not solve the inefficiencies
in particular in port logistics nodes and
airports, found by operators in the various passages of the
logistics chain, and indeed have the effect of directly burdening
on the cost of goods, damaging the competitiveness of the
Country System.