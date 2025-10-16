The Port of Los Angeles sets its own new all-time record for quarterly container traffic

In the third quarter of this year, the Port of Los Angeles
set a new all-time record for containerized traffic
having handled a total of 2.86 million TEUs, with a
increase of +0.2% on the same quarter of 2024 when it was
the previous absolute peak has been reached. Upon reaching the
New record mainly contributed to container traffic
full tanks at landing, which amounted to 1.51 million TEUs,
Volume only 161 containers lower than in the third quarter
last year when the historical record of
this traffic flow. Full containers at embarkation have
totalled 364 thousand TEUs (+3.5%) and empty containers 989 thousand TEUs
(-0,6%).
Despite the new quarterly record, which was also achieved
thanks to the increase of +8.5% year-on-year recorded in the month of
July followed by declines of -0.2% and -0.2% respectively
-7.5% of traffic handled in August and September, the director
Port of Los Angeles executive, Gene Seroka, expressed
concern about the effects on port operations that
may result from commercial measures against ships and vessels
adopted by Donald Trump's government
(
of 18
April and 13
October 2025). "As policies evolve
- Seroka pointed out - we can only foresee a
greater unpredictability. When were the
first radical changes, importers abruptly
stopped their orders from China. When these policies are
and deadlines have been extended, the volume of
goods has increased again. The supply chain has been
on a roller coaster all year round and continues to be so. Approximately
20% of ships docking at the Port of Los Angeles - have
explained Seroka - are made in China. Some equipment
for handling goods and cranes are made in China. The
Tariffs in one area tend to lead to higher prices in others
segments, making goods more expensive".
In the first nine months of 2025, the Californian port of call
handled a total of 7.82 million TEUs, with a
an increase of +3.0% compared to the same period last year,
of which 4.06 million full TEUs at landing (+2.1%), 1.08 full TEUs
at boarding (-4.6%) and 2.68 million empty TEUs (+8.2%).