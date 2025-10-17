The PSA Genova Pra' terminal is authorized to accommodate two 400-meter container ships at the same time

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, through the
Harbour Master's Office – Coast Guard of Genoa, has
communicated to the terminal operator PSA Genova Pra' on
consent to the start of the experimentation phase for
the simultaneous docking and mooring of two container ships of the
length of 400 meters, mega ships that already climb on average
Once a week the Genoese container terminal.
Following the OK from the MIT, yesterday, for the first time,
COSCO Shipping Taurus and
Evelyn Maersk, both container carriers of the capacity
of 20 thousand TEUs and about 400 meters long.
Stressing that this is an epochal turning point that allows
to meet the needs of a constantly evolving market and
to go in the direction required by the operators,
the CEO of PSA Italy, Roberto Ferrari,
highlighted that "the approval of this trial
It is also an epochal turning point for the port
national ships, since we are talking about the most
currently in service in the container ship market.
This authorisation concerns the operation of colossal ships, which
represent a real leap in scale for the Ligurian port.
As PSA we have always operated 20 thousand TEU ships: our know-how and
Our investments have gone in the direction of being able to
ensure a state-of-the-art service in our terminal in Pra'.
For us and for the market, the turning point is to be able to guarantee
efficiency and operation to two mega ships at a time, avoiding
that one remains inactive in the roadstead, and thus making it more efficient
the entire logistics chain. For this I want to thank the
Harbour Master's Office - Coast Guard, the Corps of Pilots of
Genoa, the Moorers and Tugboats and, of course, the
colleagues at the terminal".