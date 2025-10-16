Fratelli Neri buys two tugboats produced by the Egyptian Misr Tugboats Factory
They will be taken delivery in the first quarter of 2026
Ismailia
October 16, 2025
The Livorno-based group Fratelli Neri signed a contract yesterday in Ismailia
contract with the Egyptian shipyard Misr Tugboats Factory, which
through Egypt Yachts is headed by the Suez Canal Authority and the
South Red Sea Shipyard, to acquire two tugs of the
Pulling capacity of 90 tons. The delivery of the two new
naval assets is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.
