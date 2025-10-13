IRU, CLECAT, ESC and GCCA opposed to binding targets for demand for zero-emission trucks

IRU, CLECAT, European Shippers' Council (ESC) and Global Cold
Chain Alliance (GCCA), representing industries
road transport, shipping and cold logistics,
invited the President of the European Commission, Ursula von
der Leyen, to avoid the introduction of mandatory targets for the
demand for zero-emission trucks, warning that these measures
risk jeopardising Europe's green transition if
on the other hand, the conditions favorable to the purchase of
these means. In particular, in a joint letter, the four
associations have warned that the introduction of obligations on the
will have the effect of slowing down the progress driven by
from the market and will create unnecessary pressure on operators and
Freight forwarders.
'Any EU initiative to
renewing road freight fleets - noted
Nicolette van der Jagt, Director General of CLECAT -
focus on creating favourable conditions for
operators can use zero-emission vehicles, rather than
than imposing purchase targets. Imposing such targets without
addressing infrastructure gaps would force operators to
to buy vehicles without the possibility of using them.
This would not only entail significant burdens, but would reduce
effectiveness, efficiency and competitiveness of
European operators".
The signatories of the declaration
stressed that binding purchase or
would impose disproportionate costs on companies
which carry out road transport, in particular at the expense of
SMEs and micro-enterprises representing more than 95% of the 600,000
operators in the road haulage sector in Europe, with consequent
cascading compliance costs throughout the supply chain
sourcing and impact on smaller companies
less able to absorb them.
The signatories rather ask
targeted purchase incentives to make trucks zero-emission
more accessible, an acceleration of investment in
public and depot charging infrastructures and a framework
consistent financial structure that reinvests revenues from instruments
such as the Eurovignette and ETS 2 directly in decarbonisation
of road transport.