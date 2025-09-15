In August, the decline in container traffic at the Port of Singapore continued

Last month, the Port of Singapore handled 52.6 million
of tons of goods, with an increase of +1.1% on August 2024
held back by the reduction in container traffic that has
amounted to 31.6 million tonnes (-2.3%) with a
Container handling of almost 3.9 million TEUs
(+7,2%). On the other hand, conventional goods grew with 2.7 million
of tons (+7.6%) as well as oil bulk with
15.0 million tonnes (+2.0%) and other bulk cargo with
3.4 million tons (+32.9%).
In the first eight months of 2025, the Asian port of call
handled 407.7 million tons globally, with a
decrease of -2.7% on the same period last year. Goods
in containers amounted to 243.8 million tons (-2.4%)
and were carried out with a container handling equal to
29.4 million TEUs (+7.4%). Conventional goods have
totalled 20.1 million tonnes (+16.8%). Bulk
amounted to 122.7 million tonnes (-7.3%) and
those of other types to 21.1 million tons (+6.2%).
In the period January-August of this year, sales of
ship fuel in the port of Singapore amounted to 36.9
million tonnes (+1.2%), mainly of which 18.7 million tonnes
tonnes of low-sulphur LSFO fuel (-6.4%),
14.0 million tonnes of marine fuel oil (+6.0%) and 2.7 million tonnes
tonnes of LSMGO low-sulphur diesel (+12.2%).