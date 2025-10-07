Salvini met with the deputy CEO of the Turkish terminal operator Yilport.

Yesterday in Rome, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, met with Erhan
Ciloglu, Deputy CEO, Chairman of the Board
Management and Marketing Director of the Terminal Operator Company
Yilport Holding of the Turkish Yildrim Group, which is present in the
port of Taranto with the subsidiary San Cataldo Container Terminal
Spa (SCCT), holder of the concession for the use of the areas and the
quay of the Multi-Sector Pier of the Apulian port, where SCCT
it is struggling to boost container traffic.
The dicastery announced that at the center of the meeting there is
the availability of funds and the commitment of the Authority
of the Port System of the Ionian Sea, which administers the port of
Taranto, for the realization of dredging, as well as
the implementation of the MASE decree on offshore wind, a work that
represents a great impact on the Apulian territory in its
and, in particular, on the supply chain
that involves over 400 workers.