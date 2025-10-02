The Port of Los Angeles plans to build a new container terminal
Call for expressions of interest
Los Angeles
October 2, 2025
The Port of Los Angeles plans to build a new
Container Terminal and the Port Authority of the Californian port
invited interested parties to make known their
intention to participate in a preliminary phase for the development of the
new pier 500 in order to assess the feasibility of the
project from a financial and other requirements point of view
necessary to then proceed with the detailed definition
of the work and the implementation phase.
The new container terminal would occupy about 81 hectares and
It would have two platforms, one of which is over 900 linear meters long.
"For the first time in a generation - highlighted the
Port of Los Angeles Executive Director, Gene Seroka - The
Port of Los Angeles plans to build a new container ship
to meet global supply chain demand for
coming decades".
