CMA CGM will not apply surcharges for the new US taxes on Chinese ships and Chinese services

After the first 180 days in which the amount of the new tariffs is
cargo of maritime transport services carried out by operators and
shipowners and maritime transport services carried out by
all those operators who use Chinese-built ships that
calling at U.S. ports had been set at zero,
From next October 14, the amount of this tax will be 50
dollars per net ton of ships and then successively
increase as established on April 17 by the U.S. Trade
Representative (USTR) within the framework of the program defined by the new
American federal government administration led by the
President Donald Trump to counter Chinese competition in the
shipbuilding sector
(
of 10
and 18
April 2025).
A little more than a month after the application of the new tariffs,
the first container shipping company to communicate which
will be their effect on its maritime services and on the
commercial offer is the French CMA CGM, which today
has announced that it is not currently considering
the implementation of a specific surcharge on goods
shipped to and from the United States. In addition, the Marseille company
specified that it plans to keep the coverage of the
services to American ports and to minimize
the impact of the upcoming tariffs defined by the USTR.