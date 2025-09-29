Carnival closes the best quarterly period ever

The third quarter of financial year 2025, which ended on
last August 31, was the best quarterly period of
again for the US cruise group Carnival Corporation
from an economic point of view, starting from the revenues which, with a total
record of $8.15 billion, recorded an increase
by +3.3% on the third quarter of 2024, marking new
both in terms of turnover generated by the sale of
cruises and the turnover produced by sales on board ships
whose values stood at 5.43 billion respectively
(+3.6%) and $2.72 billion (+2.5%). Record figures were
also marked by operating profit and net profit, which were
amounted to $2.27 billion (+4.3%) and $1.85 billion
(+6,7%). On the other hand, the number of passengers accommodated on board is decreasing
of the ships in the fleet that in the period June-August of this year
were 3.8 million compared to 3.9 million in the same quarter
of 2024.
Never before has the performance of the first
nine months of the financial year, with revenues as at 31 August
amounted to $20.29 billion, with a
increase of +6.3% on the same period of 2024, of which
13.37 billion generated by the sale of cruises (+6.0%) and 6.92 billion
billion from sales on board ships (+7.0%). Operating profit
was 3.75 billion (+24.4%) and net profit of 2.34 billion
billion dollars (+45.0%). The total number of passengers accommodated in
ships, amounting to 10.3 million units, is
Unchanged.
By making known the recent evolution of the level of
Reservations for cruises of the ships of the companies of the group
Carnival, today the CEO of the American group, Josh
Weinstein, explained that "since May, the trend of
bookings continued to strengthen, with booking volumes
higher than last year and with a growth of
far exceeding capacity growth. This
- he underlined - confirms the success of the efforts of the
bands to generate demand and the extraordinary experiences that
continue to offer, fueling excess demand and a
constant strengthening of prices. With almost half of 2026
booked, in line with the record levels of 2025 in the same
period of the last year, but now at prices - at constant currency -
historically high for both our North America and
Europe - Weinstein underlined - we have built a solid
business base for the next year. Looking further ahead,
2027 is already off to a great start, reaching volumes
of record bookings in the third quarter".