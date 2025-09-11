Andrea Zoratti has been appointed general manager of Hub
Telematica, the company controlled equally by the
associations of Genoese shipping agents and freight forwarders,
Assagenti and Spediporto, which is active in digitization
of the logistical processes of import, export and transit
of goods. Mechanical engineer graduated in Genoa, the
fifty-seven years old Zoratti in the past has collaborated with companies in the
shipping and integrated logistics sector and comes from the
Secretary-General of the International Institute of Contemporary Societies
Communications of Genoa.